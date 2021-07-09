Looking Back: 1970, Bucky Waters’ First Season At Duke, Part III

Duke ended the regular season by hosting North Carolina. This was not one of Dean Smith’s better teams. Senior Charlie Scott averaged 27 points per game and made all the All-America teams. But his key supporting players were sophomores and made enough sophomore mistakes to drop the Tar Heels to 19th by the time they played Duke for a second time, on the final day of February. They would allow 90 or more points seven times that season, including a 104-95 loss to Georgia Tech in Charlotte.