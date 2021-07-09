The Cowboys’ success in 2021 will come down to this stretch of games on their schedule
The Cowboys’ opponents in 2021 have been known since the 2020 season ended, but the order in which the schedule unfolds is arguably more important than the teams themselves. While the schedule was released a while ago, the shape of each team is starting to come into focus now as training camp approaches, which in turn is giving some more clarity on the schedule and its relative toughness.www.bloggingtheboys.com
Comments / 0