Phillies 8, Cubs 0: Miller time

If only the Phillies could have saved some of their offense from the last two games and used a few of those runs tonight instead. Let’s recap this thing and go to bed. The game got off to a rough start in the first inning, when the Cubs scored three runs on four singles (the BABIP gods were clearly out to get Zack Wheeler tonight). Wheeler clearly wasn’t his dominant self, but it also wouldn’t be at all fair to pin this loss on him. Didi Gregorius allowed Kris Bryant to reach on an error, and if he had just made that play then Wheeler would have gotten out of the inning unscathed. Two batters later, the Phillies were inches away from turning a double play that would have ended the inning, but replay review showed that Kris Bryant got his hand in just in time. If Bryant had been just half a second slower, this might have been a completely different ball game.