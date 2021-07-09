Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies 8, Cubs 0: Miller time

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t usually put photos of Cubs opponents at the top of game recaps, but after Brad Miller singlehandedly dismantled the Cubs in an 8-0 Phillies win Thursday evening at Wrigley Field, if I didn’t do that it would be ignoring the story of the game. When I saw Miller’s...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Wade Leblanc
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Homer
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies 8#The White Sox#Cubs Cardinals#Marquee Sports Network#Mlb Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joc Pederson comments on Cubs trade deadline plans, future in Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson would like to extend his stay at Wrigley Field after the 2021 season. There was no hesitation from Joc Pederson describing the biggest difference between playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers to now playing for the Chicago Cubs. “The day games,” Pederson told Da Windy...
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBPosted by
HoosiersNow

Kyle Schwarber Makes More MLB History With 2 More Home Runs

Kyle Schwarber's red-hot June continued for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, when he hit two more home runs in the Nationals' 7-3 road win over the Miami Marlins. Schwarber has now had eight home runs and 15 RBIs in the past five games, something that's been done only THREE OTHER TIMES in Major League Baseball history.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest NL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The National League starters for the MLB All-Star Game feature some cool storylines. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been dreadful this season, but their second-baseman Adam Frazier has been extraordinary. While the name isn’t a household one and nobody outside of Pittsburgh keeps an eye on the Pirates, Frazier was more than deserving.
MLBChicago Tribune

Jake Arrieta gets shelled again in a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Is it time for the Chicago Cubs to part ways with the veteran pitcher?

There always was a possibility this reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Jake Arrieta would end poorly. That’s the inevitable risk that comes with a former Cy Young Award winner in the twilight of his career returning to the franchise with which he experienced his greatest personal success and helped end a 108-year World Series title drought.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs, David Ross React to Joc Pederson's Trade: ‘That Stinks'

PHOENIX – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross talk enough that Hoyer’s calls aren’t guaranteed to be trade related. This time of year, however, there’s always the chance that one starts with “I’ve got a couple things to talk to you about.”. Thursday morning, Ross...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies offense stays hot against Arrieta, Cubs

Cathartic would be the best word to describe the first two innings of Tuesday night’s Phillies-Cubs game. Phillies hitters lit up their former teammate Jake Arrieta, scoring seven runs with four of them coming on an Andrew McCutchen grand slam in the first inning. The Phillies finally found a way...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 8, Phillies 3: And on the twelfth night, it ended

“Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.”― William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night. It might not have been “greatness,” but the Chicago Cubs finally ended their 11-game losing streak, the longest for the team in nine years, with a well-played 8-3 win over the Phillies Wednesday evening at Wrigley Field.
MLBThe Good Phight

There was a baseball game tonight: Cubs 8, Phillies 3

If only the Phillies could have saved some of their offense from the last two games and used a few of those runs tonight instead. Let’s recap this thing and go to bed. The game got off to a rough start in the first inning, when the Cubs scored three runs on four singles (the BABIP gods were clearly out to get Zack Wheeler tonight). Wheeler clearly wasn’t his dominant self, but it also wouldn’t be at all fair to pin this loss on him. Didi Gregorius allowed Kris Bryant to reach on an error, and if he had just made that play then Wheeler would have gotten out of the inning unscathed. Two batters later, the Phillies were inches away from turning a double play that would have ended the inning, but replay review showed that Kris Bryant got his hand in just in time. If Bryant had been just half a second slower, this might have been a completely different ball game.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Surging Phillies look to pick on skidding Cubs again

The Philadelphia Phillies, owners of four wins in their past five games, will attempt to hand the Chicago Cubs a 12th consecutive defeat on Wednesday. Having won the first two games of the four-game series in Chicago, the Phillies hope their recent push can sway general manager Sam Fuld to add some pieces as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy