Pre-Snap Reads 7/9: Contract talks between Seahawks, Jamal Adams remain ‘slow-going’

Following an excused absence from June minicamp, the Seahawks expect Adams to show up for the start of training camp in late July, NFL.com's Grant Gordon reports. Adams is scheduled to play out 2021 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he likely is aiming for a long-term extension that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. While comments from coach Pete Carroll suggest the Seahawks aren't expecting a holdout, Adams could have other ideas if negotiations don't progress over the next few weeks. He should be healthy for the start of camp, coming back from January surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Adams had 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in only 12 games last season, making a big splash in his first year with the Seahawks. In three years with the Jets, he averaged 91 tackles, 8.3 pass defenses, 4.0 sacks and 2.0 forced fumbles.