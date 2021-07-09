Cancel
NFL

Pre-Snap Reads 7/9: Contract talks between Seahawks, Jamal Adams remain 'slow-going'

By thadisrad
Field Gulls
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks and Jamal Adams aren't close on a contract extension, but next week will be a big one in determining what ends up happening. The Seahawks have had bad injury luck with some of their top draft picks in recent years, and D'Wayne Eskridge is at risk of joining the list.

Posted by
The Spun

Seahawks Star Has Honest Reaction To Russell Wilson Drama

At one point during this NFL offseason, it seemed like Russell Wilson’s days with the Seattle Seahawks were numbered. Wilson expressed his frustration with Seattle’s roster construction and his agent even listed a few teams he’d play for in the event that he was traded. Fortunately for the Seahawks, things never reached the point where a deal had to get done.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders Rumors Mailbag: Bring Tim Tebow To Las Vegas? Sign Jamal Adams In 2022 NFL Free Agency?

Raiders rumors mailbag coming at you from Las Vegas Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. Plenty of Raiders questions around NFL Free Agency, trades, and the Raiders offseason. The Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he would help Tim Tebow, does that mean the Raiders should sign him? Is it too early to look at NFL Free Agency 2022? Should the Raiders sign Jamal Adams next offseason? Subscribe to the Raiders Report for the best Raiders YouTube coverage: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Missed your question? Give Mitchell Renz a follow on Instagram & message him your question: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellren... Las Vegas Raiders Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Can the Raiders compete for a Super Bowl if the DB’s ball out?
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Seahawks have to make Jamal Adams the NFL's highest-paid safety

Last season, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had 62 solo tackles, 32 stops, 9.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries. Impressive numbers for a guy on a new team who missed four games due to injury, and played several games at less than 100%. Adams also was targeted 54 times in coverage, allowing 41 catches for 446 yards, 194 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 118.3.
NFLField Gulls

Report: Former 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested in King County

Many fans of the Seattle Seahawks have spent a good portion of the offseason longing for the team to acquire a proven starter at outside cornerback. Whether that proven starter came in the form of signing former Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers free agent cornerback Richard Sherman or trading for Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, there was no shortage of fans looking for an upgrade.
NFLseattle Seahawks

Monday Round-Up: Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner Listed Among Best NFL Players At Their Positions

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Monday, July 12 – for your Seattle Seahawks. ESPN: Three Seahawks Are Top 10 Players At Their Position. Last season, seven Seahawks were named to the Pro Bowl roster -- tied with the Chiefs, Packers and Ravens for most in the NFL. Seattle's roster is filled with high-end talent, including longtime franchise pillars Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, as well as 2020 newcomer Jamal Adams.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Why Seahawks, Jamal Adams are in for an interesting next week

It’s pretty clear the Seahawks and safety Jamal Adams are not close to a contract extension, but the next week should be interesting. Adams’ friend and former teammate Marcus Maye, a safety for the Jets, is on a franchise tag and has until next Thursday to agree on a long-term deal with New York. New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams is in the same situation. Franchise tags for safeties this year are worth $10.612 million.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Seahawks, Jamal Adams

It was reported almost a month ago that a Jamal Adams extension with the Seahawks could be imminent, and that something was likely to get done around the start of training camp. That apparently might not longer be the case. Negotiations between Adams’ camp and the Seahawks have been “slow-going”,...
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Should be ready for training camp

Following an excused absence from June minicamp, the Seahawks expect Adams to show up for the start of training camp in late July, NFL.com's Grant Gordon reports. Adams is scheduled to play out 2021 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he likely is aiming for a long-term extension that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. While comments from coach Pete Carroll suggest the Seahawks aren't expecting a holdout, Adams could have other ideas if negotiations don't progress over the next few weeks. He should be healthy for the start of camp, coming back from January surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Adams had 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in only 12 games last season, making a big splash in his first year with the Seahawks. In three years with the Jets, he averaged 91 tackles, 8.3 pass defenses, 4.0 sacks and 2.0 forced fumbles.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks pass rush is loaded going into the 2021 season

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa (95) pressures Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks pass rush started very slowly in 2020 and this set the whole defense back...
NFLField Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 7/16: Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Who leads the ‘Hawks in all-purpose yards in 2021?. Top 2021 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: Is D’Wayne Eskridge Ready To Take Over The No. 3 WR Spot?. The Seahawks have one of the NFL’s best receiving duos in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but there will be competition for the No. 3 spot.
NFLField Gulls

Opinion on Jamal Adams as top-tier safety varies widely in ESPN’s positional rankings survey

We’ve reached the part of the NFL offseason where listicles really take off as the premium source of content prior to the start of training camp and preseason. Once again ESPN compiled the thoughts and rankings of “more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions,” and it should be clarified that this is specifically a ranking for now and not projecting well into the future.

