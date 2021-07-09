Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WAYNE AND SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 AM CDT At 805 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Walnut Grove, or 16 miles east of Pickwick Landing State Park, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Westpoint, Iron City, Cypress Inn and Lutts.