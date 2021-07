If you're trying to build your earnings season watch list by looking for stocks setting up in a base ahead of their next earnings report, here's on that fits the bill: Steel Dynamics (STLD). It's expected to announce its latest quarterly performance on or around Jul. 19 and is trading approximately 9% under a 66.98 entry. The base is a second-stage flat base. Read "Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for more tips.