Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Annabel Gutherz Presents Her “Wild Side” Music Video

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal-based retro-pop artist Annabel Gutherz has been drawn to the arts from a young age. She found solace in a range of creative endeavors, like acting, writing, painting, drawing, sewing and, of course, singing. Fast forward through the years and she’s still a creative spirit through and through, and has been making waves in the music world since she released her first single, “Legends,” a philanthropic song whose proceeds are donated to education-based charities in North America, in 2018. After spending the past few years honing her craft at Berklee College of Music, Annabel is now preparing to release her debut album, Loose Ends, which was co-produced by Dominique Messier, a long-time band member for Céline Dion and owner of Studio Piccolo in Montreal, Quebec. Prior to dropping her album however, she’s teasing what fans can expect from the collection via her latest single “Wild Side”, the video for which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Sewing#The Arts#Berklee College Of Music#Studio Piccolo#Popwrapped#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Paintings
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceHuffingtonPost

Normani Drops Sizzling New Music Video For 'Wild Side' Featuring Cardi B

Normani released her new song, “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and an accompanying music video early Friday morning, much to the excitement of her fans. The singer’s new single comes two years after her popular 2019 hit, “Motivation.” She had been teasing the new track, which samples instrumentals from Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” for months.
Music1067kmx.com

BLACKPINK’S Lisa Will Film The Music Video For Her Solo Debut This Week

BLACKPINK’S Lisa will film the music video for her first solo track this week. Soompi reports that YG Entertainment has confirmed that the song will be released this summer. Meanwhile, the group released the music video for the Japanese version of their single, “Lovesick Girls” on Monday (July 12th).
CelebritiesNME

Hyolyn pours her heart out in music video for new single ‘To Find A Reason’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has made her return with her new single ‘To Find A Reason’, in collaboration with Mad Clown and Kim Seungmin. The video treatment for the track starts with a heartfelt message, which reads: “When you want to give up and collapse, the reason why I have to be here right now”. The video then features Hyolyn sitting by the Han River, located in Seoul, belting out the emotional lyrics, “Why should I live, why should I live, why should I live”.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

New Music Friday: Normani Shows Her "Wild Side" Plus Shenseea, Ryan Trey, and More

This week’s Best New Music Friday includes new releases from Normani, Adekunle Gold, Domenic Haynes, and more. Normani can do no wrong. As a follow-up to her 2019 hit “Motivation,” the singer is back with “Wild Side” – a sexy collaboration with Cardi B. The collaboration materialized on the set of the “WAP” music video, which featured Normani. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” said Normani of the track. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.” The video was directed by Tanu Muino who did Cardi's “Up” video and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the creative genius behind Normani's “Motivation” dances.
Musicnextmosh.com

Times of Grace share “Mend You” music video

Massachusetts metal band Times of Grace – featuring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach (vocals) and Adam Dutkiewicz (guitars) and rounded out by Dan Gluszak (drums) – have premiered their music video for new single “Mend You” — check out the clip (directed by Nick Hipa and shot with the stunning backdrop of Joshua Tree, California) below. The tune appears on the act’s just-released new full-length album ‘Songs of Loss and Separation‘ (via the band’s own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide).
CelebritiesPopSugar

Normani Pays Tribute to Aaliyah in Her Incredible "Wild Side" Music Video

After paying tribute to '90s stars with her "Motivation" music video back in August 2019, Normani's latest music video for "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B honors another huge music legend, Aaliyah. Throughout the video, various shots and choreography seem to be nods to the late R&B singer's iconic music videos. Normani's mirror moment in the video, where she essentially dances with herself, looks like it was taken straight out of Aaliyah's "Try Again" video, and some of the dance moves look very similar to the choreography in Aaliyah's "More Than a Woman" video. Normani always delivers when it comes to iconic music videos, and her latest one is no different. See more similarities between Normani and Aaliyah's music videos ahead.
Theater & Dancecodelist.biz

Normani and Cardi B come together for “Wild Side” (music video)

On Friday (July 16), Normani’s new single “Wild Side” with rap icon Cardi B was released. After Normani had already been seen in Cardi B’s music video for “WAP”, the two artists now worked together again. A celebration of female sexuality. The Atlanta R&B singer has received several platinum awards...
Theater & Dancepopwrapped.com

KEANA Unveils Her New Single “Lilac” & Its Video

Southern California based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer KEANA, inspired by the likes of Massive Attack, Grimes, and Phantogram, creates equally enthralling music that is both experimental yet commercially appealing with a dreamlike euphoric sonic glow. Since debuting on the scene in 2020, KEANA has built a reputation for creating a unique fusion of indie pop, electronic and dark synth rock, and PopWrapped are delighted to premiere her new single “Lilac” and its video.
Theater & DanceNew York Post

Tinashe drops sexy music video for new single ‘Bouncin’

Trampoline choreography might be the latest thing to beat. Tinashe caused a social media commotion when she dropped a suggestive, sexy music video for her latest single, “Bouncin’,” on Wednesday. “I been sendin’ dirty pics/Hope they make it to the Cloud,” Tinashe sings in the hot video, although the lurid...
Musiccodelist.biz

These are her 5 best music videos

Since 2015, the Billie-Eilish phenomenon seems unstoppable. First she uploads her very first song “Ocean Eyes” to Soundcloud at the age of 13 and goes viral, then the now 19-year-old releases her hugely successful debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (2019) and now announced their second studio album HAPPIER THAN EVER for July 30, 2021. Paired with their music, however, some music videos were released that are worth a closer look at. Here are their – from our point of view – five best videos so far.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston artist Monaleo gets her groove back in her new 'Girls Outside' music video

Houston's rising rap star Monaleo is making waves in the music industry once again. COMING TO HOUSTON: Live R&B music making a comeback with Lucky Daye concert this weekend. The rapper recently released her latest song and video "Girls Outside." Monaleo's latest track samples the popular radio single from rappers MO3 & OG Bobby Billions "Outside (Better Days)."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy