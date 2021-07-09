Annabel Gutherz Presents Her “Wild Side” Music Video

Montreal-based retro-pop artist Annabel Gutherz has been drawn to the arts from a young age. She found solace in a range of creative endeavors, like acting, writing, painting, drawing, sewing and, of course, singing. Fast forward through the years and she’s still a creative spirit through and through, and has been making waves in the music world since she released her first single, “Legends,” a philanthropic song whose proceeds are donated to education-based charities in North America, in 2018. After spending the past few years honing her craft at Berklee College of Music, Annabel is now preparing to release her debut album, Loose Ends, which was co-produced by Dominique Messier, a long-time band member for Céline Dion and owner of Studio Piccolo in Montreal, Quebec. Prior to dropping her album however, she’s teasing what fans can expect from the collection via her latest single “Wild Side”, the video for which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.