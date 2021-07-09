Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmdale, CA

COVID-Masked Killer Murders Victim, Wounds Teen In Palmdale Garage: Mystery Motive, Hunt For Gunman

By Editor
mynewsla.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement officer Friday hunted a COVID-masked killer who gunned down a 22-year-old man and wounded a 16-year-old boy in a hail of bullets in a Palmdale garage. The masked murderer walked along a driveway in the 4800 block of Adobe Drive, near 50th Street East, to a garage where the two victims were hanging out and shot them at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Covid#Hunted#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 5

Community Policy