COVID-Masked Killer Murders Victim, Wounds Teen In Palmdale Garage: Mystery Motive, Hunt For Gunman

Law enforcement officer Friday hunted a COVID-masked killer who gunned down a 22-year-old man and wounded a 16-year-old boy in a hail of bullets in a Palmdale garage. The masked murderer walked along a driveway in the 4800 block of Adobe Drive, near 50th Street East, to a garage where the two victims were hanging out and shot them at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.