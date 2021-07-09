Always Home always provides hope for the homeless

Always Home, a nonprofit which originated in Mystic 23 years ago, has always pursued a single mission: preventing family homelessness. “This is very good work,” says Betty Smith, the former executive director of the organization after five years of service (first as a volunteer, next on the Board of Directors), who officially retired from her position on June 30. “I’m thrilled to be leaving this organization in the hands of Tricia Cunningham, who will be a wonderful leader,” Smith commented during a recent interview, adding, “This is a good time for transition.”