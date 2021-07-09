Cancel
Our view: The NCAA’s recent decision is good for athletes, who now can earn off their likeness

By Herald editorial board
Grand Forks Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA last month changed its rules in a landmark decision that affects the most basic tenet of college sports. It started with decisions by individual states that moved to allow NCAA athletes to earn money off of their name, image or likeness. With that pressure – and with the potential for schools in those states to gain a competitive advantage over those that do not allow that opportunity -- an NCAA committee suggested the organization change its longstanding and rock-solid policy that athletes only can receive scholarships and other cost-of-living stipends. The NCAA always has maintained that its long adherence to that rule maintains the ever-important amateur status of its athletes. It’s what differentiates NCAA athletics from professional sports.

