Vandalia, OH

Air show to impact traffic in Vandalia

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
VANDALIA — The Vandalia Police Department is reminding residents that the Dayton Airshow will have impacts on traffic in the city.

The police department said in a Facebook post that all business needs to be handled on James Bohanan Dr. before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9. The road will be closed to traffic and become a one-way street for parade traffic only until 8:30 pm.

E. National Rd. between James Bohanan and Dixie Dr. will be closed from 6:50 p.m. through approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the post said.

N. Dixie Dr. along with the Skyview and Inverness intersections are also both set to be closed from 6:50 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Access for residents will be through the gate to the old Delphi on Marview.

“Please be patient with traffic and pedestrians as we welcome the Air Show and Parade into town. Road Closures are subject to change,” the police department said.

