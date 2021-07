Pre-order Dare's new album on limited edition transparent yellow vinyl. Fullerton, CA hardcore band DARE have shared "Hard To Cope," the second single off their anticipated debut LP Against All Odds, following the straightedge anthem "Different Method" (which we named one of the best punk songs of June). This one's noticeably more personal, and the unfiltered passion in Angel Garcia's screams is matched by the sheer intensity of the music. It features guest vocals by Terror/World Be Free's Scott Vogel, who says, "DARE is my favorite band in hardcore right now… straight edge hardcore from Orange County done to perfection." Listen below.