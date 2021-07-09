Cancel
Spirit Adrift announce new EP ‘Forge Your Future’ (preorder on exclusive fuego vinyl, limited to 300)

By Amanda Hatfield
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order Spirit Adrift's new EP, 'Forge Your Future,' on our exclusive fuego vinyl, limited to 300 copies, in our store. Phoenix doomers Spirit Adrift have announced a new EP, Forge Your Future, due out on February 25 via Century Media. We've teamed up with them for an exclusive "fuego" vinyl pressing with an etching on side B, limited to 300 pieces, and available for pre-order in our store.

