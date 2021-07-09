Spirit Adrift announce new EP ‘Forge Your Future’ (preorder on exclusive fuego vinyl, limited to 300)

Montreal's SUUNS will be back on September 3 with The Witness, and they've just shared a new single from it. "C-Thru" is a dark, slinky groover with lots of atmosphere. “A lot of the slower and more delicate songs on this record required quite some finesse, and after all that careful work we needed a good romp,” says Liam O’Neill. “SUUNS at our best is always secretly a little bit ‘fun,’ so when Ben writes an uncomplicated song with a good melody, we try not to overthink it - we try and get the sound of us having fun with it on tape."