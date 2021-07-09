Cancel
Music

Billie Eilish shares new single “NDA” (watch video)

By Amanda Hatfield
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish's anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is due out on July 30, and the latest single is "NDA," a minimal, pulsating pop track that's accompanied by a video featuring 25 stunt drivers weaving around Billie as she walks in the road at night. You can watch it below.

