Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Delta Is the Dominant Covid Strain in the U.S. — 4 Things You Need to Know

By Cory Stieg, CNBC
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Delta#On Children#Vaccinations#Cdc#Biontech#Americans#Cnbc#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthmix929.com

U.S. administers 337.74 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday. The agency said 186,038,501 people...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthWSFA

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Public Healthwflx.com

5 things you need to know about the Delta variant

Viruses constantly mutate so they can continue to spread. The more a virus circulates through the population, the more it can change. The newest variant of COVID-19 is the Delta variant. Here are five things you need to know about the Delta variant. It is more contagious than other SARS-CoV-2...
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Public HealthNewsweek

What to Know About Delta COVID Variant Symptoms, Treatments As It Dominates the U.S.

The Delta variant of COVID is now the most dominant form in the U.S. by a significant margin, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows. According to the most recent CDC data, the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, accounts for 57.6 percent of all cases in the country. The next most widespread variant, Alpha or B.1.1.7, accounts for 24.9 percent of cases.
PharmaceuticalsHouston Chronicle

COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns: 6 Things You Need to Know

(BPT) - COVID-19 vaccines are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for widespread use for those who are eligible. But while vaccines are now more accessible, vaccination rates are slowing across the country. The seven-day average of first doses administered continues to decline[1], with virtually no change...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsLa Crosse Tribune

CDC leader: US in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy