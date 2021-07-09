’90 Day Fiance’ Sneak Peek: Angela Deem Says Michael Ilesanmi Isn’t the Man She ‘Fell in Love With’

Trouble in paradise — again. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been struggling to make their marriage work on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and it doesn’t seem like things are getting easier between the pair.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, July 11, episode, Angela, 55, expresses her anger at Michael, 33, for his lack of support following her weight-loss surgeries.

Angela and Michael from ’90 Day Fiance.’ Discovery+

The reality star underwent liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020.

“He’s not being the man that I fell in love with,” Angela says in the clip. “I’ve had major surgery done and not to have my partner there really hurt me to my heart. What he’s showing me, not being supportive of me, I would have never married him. I don’t need a man. I’m telling you right f—kin’ now, I don’t need one. Never have.”

Michael, meanwhile, accuses his wife of blocking his phone number as well as his profiles on Facebook and WhatsApp, making it impossible for him to contact her. Instead, he gets in touch by calling her daughter, Skyla.

“You just talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk,” Michael tells Angela in the teaser. “Can you believe he said that?” she replies. “That’s f—king rude, I’m his wife.”

During a confessional interview, the Nigeria native later admits that he’s worried about the future of his relationship with Angela, as she claims she no longer needs a partner.

“When Angela blocked me, I’m scared for my marriage,” he says. “I don’t know if Angela [and I are] gonna reconcile at all, because if we can’t communicate, how will we be together?”

During the Happily Ever After? season premiere in April, the couple fought over Angela’s plans to have surgery because Michael was worried about her safety. He also claimed to love her the way she was, telling her, “You know I like big things.”

In March, Angela told Us that the surgeries weren’t for vanity alone, they were also necessary for health reasons.

“I couldn’t even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries,” she said at the time. “I was out of breath and I knew it wasn’t a smoking issue. I know smoking doesn’t help, but this was something [where] you just know it was weight.”

Despite Michael’s skepticism, Angela told Us she was happy to have lost 90 pounds after her surgeries. “[The] kids do their schoolwork and I can go outside with them and play,” she said. “People need to know I felt like [I would have] died without the weight-loss surgery.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available on Discovery+ on Fridays.

