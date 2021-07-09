Can a Big Turbo Corvette Take On a Highly Modified GT-R?
A big turbo, big block chevy and a twin-turbo GT-R go at it in an epic drag race. When It comes to rivalries, there are few battles that are as epic as Godzilla versus Kong. This one may very well be the automotive analog of that. The YouTube channel Hoonigan brings us another drag race and this one is truly epic. We have two highly modified drag cars – a 2005 C6 Corvette and a 2009 R35 GT-R. Both make well over 1,000 horsepower and are ready to throw down in a 1,000-foot drag race. Can big turbo and big displacement keep up with Godzilla’s twin-turbo fury?www.topspeed.com
