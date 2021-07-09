Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow Finally Cleared Up A Huge Marvel Mystery

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Black Widow was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010's Iron Man, fans instantly wanted to know more about the badass S.H.I.E.L.D. agent sent to monitor Tony Stark. But the time 2012's The Avengers rolled around, the enigma surrounding her had grown, especially once viewers learned she and Hawkeye, who had first appeared in 2011's Thor, had served together on several previous missions. The most intriguing was Budapest, which they compared to the Battle of New York. Nearly a decade later, Black Widow finally revealed Clint and Natasha's Budapest mission and why it was so important.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Marvel Universe#Widows#S H I E L D#Avengers#The Battle Of New York#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.
TV SeriesInverse

Crocodile Loki could confirm the wildest Thor 4 rumor yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot more mischievous. The fourth episode of Marvel’s Loki concludes with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief waking up in a post-apocalyptic version of New York — destroyed Avengers Tower and all — only to find himself surrounded by a group of other Loki variants.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto Trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer for X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the upcoming miniseries from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck. The story follows up on the Scarlet Witch's death at the end of the Hellfire Gala. Magneto invited Wanda to the event and was the last person seen with her. Magneto quickly becomes the prime suspect in X-Factor's investigation of her murder, given Magneto and Wanda's history and Wanda's reputation among mutants. But did Magneto kill the woman he raised as his daughter? The question will divide the mutants of Krakoa and threaten to drive a wedge between the X-Men and the Avengers.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Finale Hints That It Happened At The Exact Same Time As WandaVision

Fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the events of the Loki finale, which set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explode into chaos. Sylvie’s decision to stab Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror variant may well prove to be a hugely unwise one, with the branching timelines already causing chaos and confusion for Tom Hiddleston’s trickster.
MoviesABC30 Fresno

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh team up for Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow'

Marvel fans are counting down the hours until they can see "Black Widow." They've been waiting a long time to see Natasha Romanoff's origin story and the blockbuster is finally hitting the big screen and Disney+ with Premier Access. Scarlett Johansson returns to the titular role, with Florence Pugh playing...
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Marvel's spy thriller serves up entertaining family Bond-ing

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe crescendoed in an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. So how can a spy flick that barely offers any superpowers follow that? It's an MCU mission impossible requiring the right agents for the assignment. And by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow Timeline: When is Black Widow Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

WARNING: This article contains full spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow is Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film as Natasha Romanoff. Despite being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its arrival in Iron Man 2 in 2008, the character has remained in the back seat for subsequent films. Black Widow continues her story in between some movies, thickening the MCU timeline in the process.
MoviesWDW News Today

REVIEW: Marvel’s “Black Widow” Exceeds Expectations

I wanted to begin by saying that I had the pleasure of seeing Black Widow in an actual cinema and it was such a great experience. I got the chills seeing the opening Marvel logo come up on the big screen for the first time in a long time. You don’t realize how much you appreciate something until its gone, and I’m so grateful the movie going experience has returned.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel Legends Trailer Released For Black Widow

Marvel Legends released a new Black Widow trailer. Every one of the Disney+ series that have dropped was preceded by Marvel’s quick explainer series. Getting up to date on the various Avengers and their journeys have never been easier. Just pop on the streaming service and you’ve got 15 mins before you’re ready to hop into the latest MCU adventure in theaters or home. Black Widow is releasing on the 9th and Disney got in front of the questions about how best to prepare for Scarlet Johansson’s prequel film. There’s a ton riding on the film as global movie markets are hoping that the Marvel magic carries over to the box office and helps move things along.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Racks Up $13.2 Million At Thursday Box Office

The film opened in over 4,000 locations. Marvel’s Black Widow managed to grab $13.2 million at the Thursday box office. It has been a long time coming but Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited solo entry as Black Widow is finally out and it looks like it’ll continue the trend of successful Marvel films. Johansson’s final stint as Black Widow racked up $13.2 million on Thursday evening box office previews. The film opened to well over 4,100+ screens, as well as 375+ IMAX auditoriums. Marvel’s latest has also opened in 30 international markets, grossing $22.4 million through the end of Thursday.
MoviesBowling Green Daily News

'Black Widow' a welcome change of pace for the Marvel Universe

After being delayed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, stage 4 of the Marvel Comics Universe finally launches with “Black Widow.”. This origin story proves to be the perfect restart – a bit of a change of pace that feels more like a spy thriller than a comic book movie. It’s a fitting final chapter to the title character’s story arc, but it also provides fans a chance to see what lies ahead in the Marvel Comics Universe.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale star teases mysterious Black Widow role

The Handmaid's Tale star OT Fagbenle has opened up about his mysterious role in Marvel's Black Widow, admitting that his character Rick Mason may not be entirely original. Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole in The Handmaid's Tale, spoke exclusively to Digital Spy about his character ahead of Black Widow's long-awaited release.
Moviesgreensboro.com

Movie review: 'Black Widow' is a satisfying detour for Marvel

How fleeting world domination can be. It can disappear in a snap. It’s been two years since the last Marvel film, an unfathomable chasm for an ever-churning movie machine. In between, Marvel has made its most ambitious forays onto television, with the streaming series “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.” Marvel, of course, isn’t going anywhere.
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline

Now that all six episodes of Loki have debuted on Disney+, the streamer has added the Tom Hiddleston-starring show to its official timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surprisingly enough, Loki isn't added to the watching order after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the shows were released, nor is it sandwiched between The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World technically when the show takes place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy