Black Widow Finally Cleared Up A Huge Marvel Mystery

Marvel Legends released a new Black Widow trailer. Every one of the Disney+ series that have dropped was preceded by Marvel’s quick explainer series. Getting up to date on the various Avengers and their journeys have never been easier. Just pop on the streaming service and you’ve got 15 mins before you’re ready to hop into the latest MCU adventure in theaters or home. Black Widow is releasing on the 9th and Disney got in front of the questions about how best to prepare for Scarlet Johansson’s prequel film. There’s a ton riding on the film as global movie markets are hoping that the Marvel magic carries over to the box office and helps move things along.