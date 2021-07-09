Black Widow Finally Cleared Up A Huge Marvel Mystery
When Black Widow was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010's Iron Man, fans instantly wanted to know more about the badass S.H.I.E.L.D. agent sent to monitor Tony Stark. But the time 2012's The Avengers rolled around, the enigma surrounding her had grown, especially once viewers learned she and Hawkeye, who had first appeared in 2011's Thor, had served together on several previous missions. The most intriguing was Budapest, which they compared to the Battle of New York. Nearly a decade later, Black Widow finally revealed Clint and Natasha's Budapest mission and why it was so important.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0