According to a recent survey commissioned by Ford, twenty percent of drivers say the number one thing they’ll miss when moving to an electric vehicle is the smell of gasoline. First of all, that seems bonkers because gasoline smells horrible. But it gets worse, because nearly 70 percent of respondents claim they would miss the smell to some degree. Man, if I never smell gasoline again, it’ll be too soon. Anyway, Ford has you gas-sniffing monsters hooked up because it just launched a new scent so you can smell like you rolled on the ground of your local Citgo, Mach-Eau GT.