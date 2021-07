A Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür is one rare JDM machine with only 718 existing in the world, so finding one with just six miles on the clock is practically unicorn-status worthy. Thanks to Yahoo! Auctions, a 2002 example is currently up for grabs and is on its way to becoming one of the most expensive Skyline’s there’s ever been, no doubt thanks to the rising prices of these cars which also saw another clean example sell on Bring a Trailer just last month for $315,000 USD.