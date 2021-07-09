Post Malone Pulls Up With His Crew in Fast, Furious 'Motley Crew' Video

Of course Posty filled the championship cup with his favorite brew. Leave it to Post Malone to break all the NASCAR rules in his first trip to pit row. After a week of sneak peeks, Posty finally dropped the full-length video for his laid-back new single "Motley Crew" on Friday (July 9), in which he drafts off the release of the latest Fast and Furious blockbuster with a boozy, race car-themed track hang with his aforementioned raggedy gang.