‘iCarly’ Reboot Star Laci Mosley: ‘Black Women Deserve Protection. We Deserve Care’

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Lacy Mosley is one of the stars of the new “iCarly” reboot. However, many diehard ‘iCarly’ purists have flooded Mosley’s mentions with racial slurs and abuse, claiming that she’s a “Black replacement” for Carly’s best friend. Mosley plays a young lady named Harper in the new series. She says...

Comments / 2

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

iCarly's Laci Mosley recounts the racist bullying over her casting

Mosley says the racism still stings after her casting was met with racist accusations that she was a “Black replacement” for Carly’s best friend in the original series, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy, who has since left acting). “I look forward to the point where being Black and getting a job in Hollywood is not a political statement,” Mosley tells the Los Angeles Times. “We are talented. We work very hard, a lot of times much harder to get where we are and we don’t deserve to be punished for that.” Mosley credits the iCarly and Paramount+ teams for coming to her defense in the face of the racist bullying. Mosley says writer/co-producer Franchesca Ramsey made sure “to protect this character and protect me as a person in and out. She was one of the main people speaking about the racism and vitriol. Also, she made sure that we had a Black hairstylist and she’s done so much on every avenue as a producer to protect Black actors, especially.” Mosley also realizes that not all actors of color are as fortunate. “I hope that more networks will take the lead of Paramount+ in standing up to their fans when they treat their Black cast members or their people of color cast members poorly like this,” she says.
Celebrities927theblock.com

Actress Laci Mosley Has A Message For Racist ‘iCarly’ Reboot Viewers

Actress Laci Mosley has a word for racist viewers of iCarly reboot. The A Black Lady Sketch Show actress was offered a role on the iCarly revival now airing on Paramount+. She was excited to discover that her role would be a fully developed character with her own dreams and aspirations. Mosley’s initial excitement soon grew into pain when she became the target of racist comments after her involvement was announced this spring.
TV SeriesElite Daily

The iCarly Reboot Is Officially Coming Back For Season 2

The world is so wonderful! After the success of the acclaimed iCarly revival on Paramount+, Carly and the rest of the Bushwell Plaza gang are officially returning for Season 2. While you do some random dancing in celebration, allow me to give you the rundown on everything you need to know about the next installment.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michelle Obama's daughters steal the spotlight in candid family photo

Michelle Obama was one of many stars who shone a light on their partner and patriarch for Father's Day. And while the former first family of the United States celebrated dad-of-two Barack Obama on Sunday, it was the couple's daughters who got fans talking. Michelle uploaded a candid throwback snap...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone's bedroom selfie gives us a surprise glimpse into her home

Along with being a style icon and internationally renowned beauty, Sharon Stone is nothing if not, in many ways, a relatable woman. The Basic Instinct star shared a bedroom snapshot on her Instagram which gave fans an intimate look into her morning routine at home - and it's definitely not what you'd expect.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Posted by
Closer Weekly

Sharon Stone’s Beloved Children: The Sweetest Photos With Her 3 Sons Roan, Laird and Quinn

Sharon Stone has a house filled with love when it comes to her longtime West Hollywood mansion. She’s the proud mother of three sons, whom she adopted between 2000 and 2006. The Basic Instinct star married San Francisco newspaper executive Phil Bronstein in 1998. The couple tried to have children naturally, but Sharon suffered from a medical condition made it impossible for her to carry a baby to term. She suffered two miscarriages, five months into each pregnancy. By the second pregnancy, the couple had already made a contingency plan towards adoption.
Beverly Hills, CAwmleader.com

Sharon Stone shops with eldest son Roan in Beverly Hills

Sharon Stone and her eldest son, Roan Bronstein Stone, were spotted pounding the pavement in Beverly Hills together Thursday in search of a pair of shades. The Hollywood actress, 63, was all smiles as she and her 21-year-old son stopped by Optometrix to pick out a pair of sunglasses. Stone...
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!. Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.

Comments / 2

