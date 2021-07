The official Skate Twitter account has announced that they will not be showing off the long-awaited fourth entry in the series this Thursday at EA Play Live. While this may come as a disappointment to the many fans who are anxiously awaiting Skate 4, it makes complete sense considering that the studio was just formed in January of this year. The studio tackling the project is called Full Circle, with their number one goal being “not to blow it. for you, for us… for skate”, as stated in their statement surrounding their appearance at EA Play Live this year.