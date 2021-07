Things didn’t work out for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena has been in the headlines plenty as of late. Her relationship with Safaree Samuels has been very up and down. And it didn’t take long for people to notice that their marriage was falling apart. Both have been vocal about the demise of their union on social media. Safaree even told his Instagram followers that he wanted a divorce. And months later, he hopped on Twitter and said that getting married to Erica was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.