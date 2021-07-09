ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’

There’s now an interesting follow-up from last week’s coverage of the New York Times releasing audio of Rachel Nichols’ 2020 comments on Maria Taylor, and from all the subsequent discussion that drew about Nichols’ response, ESPN’s response, ESPN’s past history with Black employees, and the larger cultural context of these events. The latest news on this front comes from an internal memo in response to the Times piece that ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro (seen above speaking at an ESPN football media day in 2018) sent to ESPN staff Friday. Ben Strauss of The Washington Post mentioned this memo near the end of a piece published Tuesday morning (which was largely about Stephen A. Smith’s Shohei Ohtani comments), and Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter published the entire memo Tuesday evening.