ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’
Maria Taylor has finally broken her silence amid the recent controversy surrounding her colleague, Rachel Nichols. “During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of a few of her career highlights. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️”shinemycrown.com
Comments / 7