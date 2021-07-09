Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’

shinemycrown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Taylor has finally broken her silence amid the recent controversy surrounding her colleague, Rachel Nichols. “During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of a few of her career highlights. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️”

shinemycrown.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Journalism School#Football#Espn#The New York Times#Nba Finals#Blm#Designatedrpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Jim O'Donnell: Third rails rule reporting of ESPN's Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor divide

THE INK IS BLACK, THE PAGE IS WHITE and the matter involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor at ESPN is replete with enough third rails to make a hot-coal walker put on boots. Long story short, Nichols has been taken off the sports network's coverage of the Phoenix-Milwaukee NBA Finals because of a phone call illegally taped last year in which she assertively addressed ambiguous parameters of ESPN's eternal quest for "diversity."
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Adam Silver responds to ESPN’s inner turmoil involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor: ‘It’s particularly unfortunate’

PHOENIX — Usually, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver steps on stage here to talk about the state of the league and the success of the NBA Finals participants. But in his media availability before Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, Silver also chimed in on ESPN dealing with inner turmoil involving NBA anchors Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.
EntertainmentPosted by
Shine My Crown

NBC Sports Reportedly Trying to Poach ESPN Broadcaster Maria Taylor

NBC Sports obviously knows a good opportunity when they see one, and the network is reportedly trying to poach Maria Taylor from ESPN. Taylor’s contract with ESPN ends July 20, and NBC wants to sign Taylor by July 23 to include her in the network’s Olympic coverage, per Front Office Sports, who say Taylor could become the new host of “Football Night in America.”
InternetPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols returns to Twitter after absence, turns off replies

Rachel Nichols has returned to social media after a brief hiatus, but that does not mean the ESPN host and reporter wants to hear from her fans and followers. Nichols, who recently found herself at the center of a scandal, tweeted on Tuesday for the first time since July 6. Her first tweet after the one-week absence was a video of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s appearance on “The Jump.” As you might expect, the content didn’t matter.
NBAPosted by
Black Enterprise

ESPN Ups The Ante, Makes $3 Million Per Year Offer to Maria Taylor

There’s always light at the end of a tunnel and ESPN‘s Maria Taylor is just how bright that light will be. Taylor, who is a reporter for sports channel ESPN, has been in the news following a white colleague’s, unfavorable comments about Taylor in a just-released audio clip. The recording of fellow reporter Rachel Nichols’’ conversation revealed her belief that ESPN only picked Taylor because they were “feeling pressure” about its “crappy longtime record on diversity.”
NBAAwful Announcing

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro’s memo raises more questions about the Rachel Nichols/Maria Taylor NBA Countdown timeline

There’s now an interesting follow-up from last week’s coverage of the New York Times releasing audio of Rachel Nichols’ 2020 comments on Maria Taylor, and from all the subsequent discussion that drew about Nichols’ response, ESPN’s response, ESPN’s past history with Black employees, and the larger cultural context of these events. The latest news on this front comes from an internal memo in response to the Times piece that ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro (seen above speaking at an ESPN football media day in 2018) sent to ESPN staff Friday. Ben Strauss of The Washington Post mentioned this memo near the end of a piece published Tuesday morning (which was largely about Stephen A. Smith’s Shohei Ohtani comments), and Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter published the entire memo Tuesday evening.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Has Rachel Nichols been fired by ESPN?

ESPN'S Rachel Nichols is an American broadcaster. Nichols has made headlines after her comments about her ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, 34. Nichols, 47, recently apologized on-air for her comments about Taylor. As of July 6, 2021, Nichols has not been let go by the company but has since been pulled...

Comments / 7

Community Policy