Woodstock, NY

Woodstock ’99’s Chaotic Imprint Chronicled in New HBO Max Documentary Trailer

By Chad Childers
 10 days ago
On paper, Woodstock '99 looked like a showcase event for the music world 30 years removed from the original iconic celebration of peace, love and music. But by the end of the weekend, a path of destruction and reports of sexual assaults grabbed the headlines and necessitated a change for festivals moving forward. The chaotic Woodstock '99 festival is the focus of a new HBO Max documentary airing July 23, with the trailer for Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage available to view below.

wpdh.com

Poughkeepsie, NY
