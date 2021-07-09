Woodstock ’99’s Chaotic Imprint Chronicled in New HBO Max Documentary Trailer
On paper, Woodstock '99 looked like a showcase event for the music world 30 years removed from the original iconic celebration of peace, love and music. But by the end of the weekend, a path of destruction and reports of sexual assaults grabbed the headlines and necessitated a change for festivals moving forward. The chaotic Woodstock '99 festival is the focus of a new HBO Max documentary airing July 23, with the trailer for Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage available to view below.wpdh.com
