Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia State EMBA Alumna Establishes Scholarship for Undergraduate Women Who Excel in Both Business and Sports

metroatlantaceo.com
 11 days ago

College athletes’ days are planned to the minute—between working out at dawn, practicing in the afternoon, and traveling to games, not to mention attending class, studying, and attempting to socialize. Upon graduation, that ultra-scheduled lifestyle comes to a grinding halt. Statistically, less than two percent of NCAA players move on to careers in professional sports. Which is why student-athletes must make time to focus on academics and their transition to the workforce. Just ask Laura Howell.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alumna#Excel#Ncaa Division#Samford University#Blue Cross Blue Shield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Sports
Country
China
News Break
Education
Country
Japan
News Break
NCAA
Related
Banks County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Bellotte selected for Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Scholarship

Olivia Bellotte, a recent graduate of Banks County High School, is among seven graduating seniors statewide selected to receive a $3,000 scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA). The GFA scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in...
Irving, TXudallas.edu

Alumni Establish Faculty Excellence Fund, Giving Back to Professors Who Prepared Them to Emulate St. Thomas More

Desiring to support academic work that faithfully represents authentic Catholic teaching in the modern world, two married alumni have generously established a new faculty excellence fund named for St. Thomas More. These faithful alumni donors have a passion for the evangelization of modern culture, and recognize the impact University of Dallas faculty have had and can continue to have in reaching out to the secular world, much in the way More did at the time of the 16th century English Reformation.
Georgia StateRed and Black

Sunday reads: This week in Georgia sports

This week in Georgia sports, Georgia athletics finished 10th in the Director’s Cup standings, Jared Walsh became the fourth Bulldog to make the MLB All-Star game and Georgia volleyball announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.
Collegesumd.edu

Terp Women Alumnae NYC Meet-Up

Join University of Maryland Women Alumnae NYC this summer for an opportunity to connect IN PERSON with other alumni in the New York City area. This will be a great way to spark new connections and have fun together — no matter what industry you are in. We are welcoming...
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia Tech women to host UConn

Jul. 7—Georgia Tech women's basketball will host Connecticut in a non-conference game Dec. 9 at McCamish Pavilion. This will be the third time the two programs have met, and it will be the second match-up in Atlanta. UConn has a 2-0 record against Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets in 2008 at home and in 2010 in Atlanta.
Collegesmetroatlantaceo.com

ADVANCE Program at Georgia Tech Welcomes Three New Professors

The ADVANCE Program at Georgia Tech welcomed three new professors on July 1: Ana “Annie” I. Antón (College of Computing), Nancey Green Leigh (College of Design), and Mary G. McDonald (College of Liberal Arts). The trio replaced outgoing program professors Dana Randall, Catherine Ross, and Mary Frank Fox as College representatives, respectively.
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Business School Alumna Aims To Inspire In New Role, Career

For as long as Jeanniery Gonzalez can remember, she has been someone who sees the humanity in people and in business. Gonzalez, a recent University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration graduate, sees the value in all employees in a business and wants to be a positive force in her new role as a procurement manager for a company that helps children with autism.
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Deana Perry Named Vice President of State Government Affairs in Georgia for Kinetic

Kinetic has named Deana Perry as the vice president of state government affairs for Georgia. Perry most recently served as executive director of the rural broadband program at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. In that role, she provided planning, deployment, and incentives for broadband services and other emerging communications technologies throughout the state.
Tennessee Stategeneralaviationnews.com

Applications open for Women in Aviation 2022 scholarships

With new scholarships posted weekly, the 2022 Women in Aviation scholarship program has officially opened. Deadline to apply is Oct. 12, 2021. Currently, there are 98 scholarships totaling $479,505 offered for flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatcher, drones, and professional development for individuals in all stages of life. Additional scholarships and...
Charitiesbusinessalabama.com

Alfa gives $100,000 in state scholarships

One hundred students studying at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities have earned a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. “These students represent the future of our state and our nation, and we are proud to invest in their education,” said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. “We feel certain we’ll see a…
Kennesaw, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Kennesaw State Sees Leap in Summer Enrollment

In what has been a record-breaking year for enrollment, more than 20,300 have enrolled in the Summer 2021 semester at Kennesaw State University, with graduate programs seeing a nearly 9 percent increase since last year. The leap in enrollment reflects an overall increase of 26 percent since Summer 2019, with...
Palo Alto, CAstonehillskyhawks.com

Siaba Adds NE10 Sports Excellence Award

Palo Alto, California, graduate is program's sixth award recipient. Siaba, who was named the NE10's 2021 Man of the Year last month, has added another award to his resume with his selection as the NE10's Scholar-Athlete Sports Excellence Award recipient for men's outdoor track & field. He is one of ten Sports Excellence Award recipients for the spring athletic season announced by the Conference office today. Siaba is the 36th Stonehill student-athlete to receive Sports Excellence Award accolades, the seventh men's track & field student-athlete, and fifth for the outdoor track & field season since the introduction of the award during the 2009-10 academic year.
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Credit Union of Georgia named Forbes 2021 Best-In-State

Credit Union of Georgia, which has locations throughout Cobb County, was named by Forbes Magazine as a Best-In-State Credit Union for the third year in a row. With 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6% made the 2021 Forbes Best list. Only five credit unions in the state of Georgia received the Best-In-State designation by Forbes.
Lansing, MIcorpmagazine.com

LAFCU credit union offers scholarships to adult women

Michigan credit union LAFCU is offering three scholarships for women whose lives have “gotten in the way” of career preparation. The $1,000 Lansing Community College scholarships are ideal to complete some classes for a degree or certification. Essay contest entries due 7/31 at www.lafcu.com/wheel.
Florida Stateapaonline.org

Undergraduate Philosophy Club: Florida State University

The Florida State University Philosophy Club began in 2015 as the product of a few especially dedicated students who wanted to create a closer community of budding philosophers on campus. Meetings are held once a week and scheduled to be an hour and a half in length, but discussions often run into the two-hour range. Each week, the discussion revolves around a pre-selected area in philosophy. In some cases, a series of discussions are held surrounding topics in a similar field, and on other occasions, polls are conducted to see what the members are interested in. Every semester also features numerous invited guests, including professors and graduate students from both within and outside the Florida State philosophy community. This past academic year included talks with PhD candidate Alex Schaefer on the responsibilities of the state, PhD candidate Caleb Dewey on moral objectivity, Professor Stephen Kearns on moral language, graduate student Kevin Hollahan on inductive risk in science, and Paul Rezkalla on evolutionary debunking arguments.
Morehead, KYmoreheadstate.edu

Jim and Cindy Shaw Scholarship established

The MSU Foundation has announced the establishment of the Jim and Cindy Shaw Scholarship Endowment. The Shaws came to Kentucky in 2008 when Jim began serving as Morehead State University's vice president for university advancement and CEO of the MSU Foundation. Following more than 13 years of service, he retired on June 30, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy