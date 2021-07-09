Georgia State EMBA Alumna Establishes Scholarship for Undergraduate Women Who Excel in Both Business and Sports
College athletes’ days are planned to the minute—between working out at dawn, practicing in the afternoon, and traveling to games, not to mention attending class, studying, and attempting to socialize. Upon graduation, that ultra-scheduled lifestyle comes to a grinding halt. Statistically, less than two percent of NCAA players move on to careers in professional sports. Which is why student-athletes must make time to focus on academics and their transition to the workforce. Just ask Laura Howell.metroatlantaceo.com
