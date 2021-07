They broke up years ago in a split that had both parties in court, and Karrueche Tran is letting it be known that although she and Chris Brown may show up to the same events, it doesn't mean that people should read into things. The former couple dated from 2011 to 2014, and following their breakup, Tran filed for a protective order against her ex. She was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer in 2017, and they've been happily living their lives independently of one another since that time.