Is Tristan Thompson trying his luck with Khloe Kardashian? NBA player gets crucified by fans for flirty comment

On the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, Khloe Kardashian revealed why she took Tristan Thompson back after cheating. Plus, she and Kylie Jenner talked about the drama with Jordyn Woods. For the first time, Khloe Kardashian flat-out admitted that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which was filmed in April 2021. Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were NOT together romantically while filming the show’s 20th season during the second half of 2020. However, she didn’t hold back from explaining why she took the NBA star back, despite him cheating on her twice.