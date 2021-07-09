Is Tristan Thompson trying his luck with Khloe Kardashian? NBA player gets crucified by fans for flirty comment
Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, have had a turbulent romance, to say the least, after multiple cheating accusations and reports plaguing the celebrity couple – for not months, but years! – they reportedly called it officially quits in June. But it seems like the 30-year-old Boston Celtics basketball player hasn’t given up on his relationship with his baby mama as it seems he isn’t finished shooting his shot, leaving thirsty comments on the former KUWTK star’s page, to the displeasure of many fans.kardashiandish.com
