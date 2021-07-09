A hot and dangerous weekend

Good morning, California. It’s Friday, July 9. A trifecta of troubling conditions is set to collide in California over the weekend. First: drought. With the vast majority of the state gripped by extreme dryness, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked all Californians to voluntarily cut their water use by 15% and put nine more counties under drought emergency declarations — which now cover a whopping 50 of 58 counties representing 42% of the state’s population, CalMatters’ Rachel Becker reports. But that wasn’t enough for some members of a bipartisan group of lawmakers representing especially parched regions of the state.