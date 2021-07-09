Detectives search for Salem, Ore. homicide suspect; possibly in Washington state

SALEM, Ore. — Salem, Ore. police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at a motel last month and they say there is a possibility that he could be in Washington state.

On Jun. 8, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Capital Inn on Fisher Road Northeast. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. Detectives identified the victim as 21-year-old Davontae Deshawn Smith of Portland.

Investigators identified the suspect as 32-year-old Antonio Julian Soto on Thursday.

According to Salem police, Soto fled the scene after the shooting. A warrant for the charge of murder has been issued.

He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and is known to wear glasses.

Investigators said the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Soto should contact their local police department or call the Salem Police tips line at 503-588-8477.

