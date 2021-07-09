Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history (makes UWGB stop)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Tony Evers has signed the $87 billion state budget passed by the legislature that includes a large tax cut for the middle class.The governor made a number of stops across the state, starting with a visit to Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay where he signed the 2021-2023 spending plan, which includes a 10 percent tax cut for the middle class and $2 billion in tax relief. The governor said his signing of this budget represents leadership. “I made a promise when I ran for governor—I promised I would cut taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Today, I am keeping my word,” Gov. Evers said. “This morning, I’m providing more than $2 billion in tax relief and cutting taxes for middle-class families at a time when our economy and families need it most.”