Most people were happy to see the year 2020 go — but a New England cat named Moose, who had been missing for five years, had an especially ecstatic start to 2021. On New Year’s Day, 12-year-old Siamese cat Moose enjoyed a blissful reunion with his human, Kendra Armstrong, five years after he had escaped the house and disappeared. They found each other thanks to Midcoast Humane, an animal shelter and rescue in Brunswick, Maine.