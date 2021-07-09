Cancel
Bend, OR

Bend Fireworks Ban Extended Through August

 9 days ago

The City of Bend is extending the local state of emergency in response to extreme weather conditions through the end of August. The emergency order includes mobilizing City resources to provide support services to unhoused community members and the immediate ban on the use of all fireworks within the City of Bend. The amended emergency order extends the expiration date from July 9 to August 31 and updates the findings to be more current.

