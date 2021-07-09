Nerr Designation Presentation Planned for July 27 – Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay – The Door County Environmental Council will host a presentation by Emily Tyner, the first director of freshwater strategy at UW-Green Bay, about the bay of Green Bay NERR (National Estuarine Research Reserve) designation process. The free program will take place July 27, 7 pm, in person at the Door County Maritime Museum, 120 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, and via Zoom through the link at dcec-wi.org.Tyner will address the significance of the bay of Green Bay NERR as the third NERR within the Great Lakes and the only site to represent the Lake Michigan-Lake Huron biogeographic area. Attendees will learn what this NERR will mean to northeastern Wisconsin, can ask questions and provide input to the site-designation process.