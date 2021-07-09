Evers signs GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut | WLUK

Governor Evers came to UW-Green Bay Thursday afternoon to talk about the budget. That’s because about $96 million was included to replace the Cofrin Library. Chancellor Michael Alexander says it is beyond time to replace the library. “It is safe to be in at the moment, but obviously there is a lot of problems with the structure and with the bricks, with the façade,” said Alexander. “There’s all kinds of other problems inside the building with the mechanical situation. There’s no fire suppression system in an eight-story building. That isn’t ADA compliant.”