Andrea Arnold Subtly Hints at Negative 'Big Little Lies' Experience: 'I Learned a Great Deal'

How It Ends, the pandemic-era movie by actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones coming to theaters on July 20, is rife with regret. In the film, Lister-Jones, playing the character Liza, and the embodiment of her teenage self, played by Cailee Spaeny, go on an Odyssey-like journey walking through Los Angeles on the day before the world ends. Along the way, the two encounter a host of characters—played by Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, Ayo Edebiri and many more—discussing their plans for the evening ahead of their demise. But they also pay visits to Liza’s exes, former friends, and father and mother, where Liza expresses regret for the failures she’s committed in those relationships, and attempts to patch things up ahead of Earth imploding. It was a real expression of what Lister-Jones herself experienced during the pandemic, she explains over the phone from Los Angeles. “Quarantine brought to the surface a lot of time for reflection around regret,” Lister-Jones says. “What you would do if you had just one day or one week? That was ringing very true and clear for us emotionally, things that you wish you would have said or done or done differently. That’s not always easy to express, so the film gave us a means to do that.”