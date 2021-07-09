Cancel
Movies

Andrea Arnold Subtly Hints at Negative 'Big Little Lies' Experience: 'I Learned a Great Deal'

By Manori Ravindran
wiltonbulletin.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Arnold has refused to speak about her experience on season 2 of “Big Little Lies” — her last major credit before her Cannes-premiering documentary “Cow” — despite subtly hinting that all was not kosher in post production. Asked how long she was editing on “Cow,” Arnold said there was...

Andrea Arnold
#Big Little Lies#British#Hbo#Canadian#Indiewire#American#Variety S Newsletter
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Cow’ review: Andrea Arnold’s wordless documentary movingly focalizes the humanity of animals [Cannes Review]

“Okay, so we’re really gonna watch a cow for two hours,” a fellow attendee said, amused and skeptical, just before the 2 p.m. screening of Cow. A few deliberately positioned themselves by the aisles, to make a quick exit. And well… Fair enough. But still: the theater was full. For a mostly dialogue-free, completely unnarrated documentary about two dairy cows to attract this much attention is a testament to the power of British filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s oeuvre, the likes of which include past Cannes entries Fish Tank (2009) and American Honey (2016).
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes 2021: Andrea Arnold says she made Cow to remind us of ‘the millions of non-human lives we use’

Andrea Arnold has explained how a childhood surrounded by nature helped inspire her new film, Cow, as it premieres at Cannes. In a piece for The Guardian, the Kent-born director recalled her “fantastically wild life” growing up on an estate and roaming around woods, motorways and “deserted old industrial spaces”. “Out of this grew a deep love of insects and birds and animals and plants,” she said. Arnold said moving to London changed her relationship with nature, but one of the animals she continued to see from car and train windows was cows: “I wondered about the reality of...
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Justin Chon Could Direct Himself and Alicia Vikander to an Oscar Nomination for the Timely 'Blue Bayou'

The lovechild of passion and talent, Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” — a lyrical and emotional portrait of identity and family — is a piece that drums up lots of support within the film community, general audiences, and the Academy Awards in various branches. Leaving you in a puddle of tears by the end credits, the Cannes Film Festival selection could be a slam dunk for distributor Focus Features across all eligible categories, including best picture.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Cow’: Andrea Arnold Delivers A Simple, But Empathic Look At The Lives & Suffering Of Bovines [Cannes Review]

The fact that cows in dairy farms usually tend to have miserable lives should be a surprise to no one in this day and age. This knowledge, however, does not take away any of the power of Andrea Arnold’s “Cow,” playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes. Five years after premiering “American Honey” in Competition, the director is back on the Croisette with a seemingly simple film that, in fact, brings up interesting and difficult questions regarding the limits between anthropomorphism on-screen and animal rights — or the lack thereof.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Canadian Producers C.S. Roy, Stéphanie Morissette Unveil Horror-AR Experience 'V F C'

Canadian producers C.S. Roy and Stéphanie Morissette (“Les Affamés,” “Vic + Flo Saw A Bear”) have unveiled a first look at “V F C,” an adaptive feature project blending traditional filmmaking with biofeedback audio technology. The project marks C.S. Roy’s directorial debut and stars Elisapie Isaac, the Inuk singer-songwriter, as...
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 14 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix just added over a dozen new titles to keep subscribers busy over the weekend. Today’s haul contains a great mix of must-see original material and classic licensed content. Specifically, the streaming giant has just added every single entry in a popular movie franchise and the final chapter in a film trilogy that’s been gripping the internet all month. Check out the list below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Mad Men stars reunite on Fletch movie

Mad Men alums Jon Hamm and John Slattery are teaming up for a new movie. As previously reported, Slattery and Hamm will star in the star-studded movie, which has now been given a new title of Confess, Fletch – and yes, it's a reboot of the 80s comedies, Fletch and Fletch Lives.
Movieswmagazine.com

In How It Ends, Zoe Lister-Jones Lets Her Inner Child Do the Talking

How It Ends, the pandemic-era movie by actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones coming to theaters on July 20, is rife with regret. In the film, Lister-Jones, playing the character Liza, and the embodiment of her teenage self, played by Cailee Spaeny, go on an Odyssey-like journey walking through Los Angeles on the day before the world ends. Along the way, the two encounter a host of characters—played by Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, Ayo Edebiri and many more—discussing their plans for the evening ahead of their demise. But they also pay visits to Liza’s exes, former friends, and father and mother, where Liza expresses regret for the failures she’s committed in those relationships, and attempts to patch things up ahead of Earth imploding. It was a real expression of what Lister-Jones herself experienced during the pandemic, she explains over the phone from Los Angeles. “Quarantine brought to the surface a lot of time for reflection around regret,” Lister-Jones says. “What you would do if you had just one day or one week? That was ringing very true and clear for us emotionally, things that you wish you would have said or done or done differently. That’s not always easy to express, so the film gave us a means to do that.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Arnold Schwarzenegger Had a Big Problem with the Terminator 2 Script After Reading It

As Terminator 2 hit its milestone 30th anniversary, James Cameron revealed that the script of the movie caused a little bit of confusion with star Arnold Schwarzenegger due to his T-800 character not seeming to be killing as many people as expected. At the time, any movie with Arnie in the title role usually meant a big body count, mostly thanks to his character, so the idea of him not doing much devastation in Cameron's sequel to The Terminator was something that the pair had to have a big heart to heart about - in front of a number of other people at the Cannes Film Festival of all places.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!

