Lost and found in the Buffalo Creek Wilderness Area
An early start has its rewards. The cool air that settled overnight into the Rich Creek drainage was still there. It’s the best kind of air conditioning. I was standing at the trailhead just outside the boundary of the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness Area. My day pack held a lightweight rainsuit, lunch, water filter, and most importantly my fly rod, a few fly boxes and the various other doo-dads that are crucial for an angler heading into the high country.www.coloradohometownweekly.com
Comments / 0