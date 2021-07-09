4 major differences to expect from the Panthers offense in 2021
What are some of the big differences we can expect from the Carolina Panthers on the offensive side of the football in 2021?. It’s going to be another exciting season for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The team has undergone some widespread changes both in terms of player personnel and within the front office this offseason, meaning that the new era which began last spring with head coach Matt Rhule has gathered even more pace in recent weeks.catcrave.com
