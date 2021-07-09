Missoulian editorial: Wildfire season heats up

A fire hose spraying huckleberries over our local firefighters and first responders, who have been increasingly busy as the fire season heats up. From a barn fire that torched 6,000 bales of hay in Frenchtown to a bonfire started near the North Reserve Street Bridge, to a blaze that scorched up to 8 acres on Waterworks Hill, crews with the Missoula Fire Department, rural fire departments, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service have all been hard at work this week. Firefighters everywhere deserve our deepest appreciation for their bravery and dedication in the face of alarmingly hot, dry conditions, and for all they do to protect us and our homes from the threat of fire.