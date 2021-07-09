Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoulian editorial: Wildfire season heats up

Missoulian
 10 days ago

A fire hose spraying huckleberries over our local firefighters and first responders, who have been increasingly busy as the fire season heats up. From a barn fire that torched 6,000 bales of hay in Frenchtown to a bonfire started near the North Reserve Street Bridge, to a blaze that scorched up to 8 acres on Waterworks Hill, crews with the Missoula Fire Department, rural fire departments, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service have all been hard at work this week. Firefighters everywhere deserve our deepest appreciation for their bravery and dedication in the face of alarmingly hot, dry conditions, and for all they do to protect us and our homes from the threat of fire.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Frenchtown, MT
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Gordon
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Wildfire#Fire Hose#Fire Season#Missoulian#U S Forest Service#Usda#The Farm Service Agency#The University Of Montana#College Of Forestry#Satic Solar#Watson Children S Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy