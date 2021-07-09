Evers Hits Back Against Republican Criticism for Taking Credit on Tax Cuts, Stop at UWGB included library funding | Y100 WNCY | Your Home For Country & Fun | Green Bay, WI

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Republican lawmakers and many conservatives across the state are calling it ‘laughable’ that Governor Tony Evers is taking credit for tax breaks after signing off on the new state budget. The Republican-led legislature re-worked his initial budget proposals, and he made some 50 line-item vetoes from the budget.“Well, that’s an interesting position for them to take,” Evers said.The Democratic governor swung back during a stop at UW-Green Bay on Thursday.