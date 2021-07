Wow! What an awesome Bald Eagle's Day; thank you Chamber of Commerce and all your volunteers. The Fair has three young ladies running for fair royalty: Helen Lewis, Madison Meyer and Ka'vi Welker. They are selling Fair Passes ($7.00 for the three day pass) and also Raffle Tickets (1.00 each.) The lucky Grand Prize Winner will receive a night stay for two at the Chinook Winds Casino and Resort and dinner for two at the Rogue River Steakhouse. This was all donated by Chinook Winds Casino Resort, an Enterprise of the ConfederatedTribes of Siletz Indians. So a huge thank you to them. I also have fair passes and raffle tickets at the fairgrounds. I am at the fair office this week on Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.