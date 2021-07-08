Cancel
California, MO

At least 83 aftershocks follow 6.0 magnitude earthquake at California-Nevada border

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALIFORNIA, USA — Authorities say a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that was felt across hundreds of miles in California and Nevada didn't cause any major damage or injuries. The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit near the California-Nevada border southeast of Markleeville. Its epicenter was centered just miles from Walker, California. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including nearly a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.

