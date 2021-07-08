At least 83 aftershocks follow 6.0 magnitude earthquake at California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — Authorities say a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that was felt across hundreds of miles in California and Nevada didn't cause any major damage or injuries. The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit near the California-Nevada border southeast of Markleeville. Its epicenter was centered just miles from Walker, California. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including nearly a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.www.ksdk.com
