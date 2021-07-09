J.G. Petrucci Breaks Ground on 1.8 MSF Port Logistics Center at Logan in New Jersey

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has broken ground on Port Logistics Center at Logan, a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial project in Logan Township, located in the southern part of the state. Construction is underway on Building A, which will span 1 million square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 663 vehicle parking spaces and 241 trailer parking spaces. Completion of Building A is slated for the fourth quarter. The other three buildings, which total 261,000, 253,500 and 331,870 square feet, are currently being marketed for lease.