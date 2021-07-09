Cancel
Logan Township, NJ

J.G. Petrucci Breaks Ground on 1.8 MSF Port Logistics Center at Logan in New Jersey

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has broken ground on Port Logistics Center at Logan, a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial project in Logan Township, located in the southern part of the state. Construction is underway on Building A, which will span 1 million square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 663 vehicle parking spaces and 241 trailer parking spaces. Completion of Building A is slated for the fourth quarter. The other three buildings, which total 261,000, 253,500 and 331,870 square feet, are currently being marketed for lease.

