Borough President Eric Adams Rejects Proposals for 840 Atlantic Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams rejected proposals to rezone a large assemblage of lots that would have supported a new 18-story mixed-use property in Prospect Heights. The proposed development site is located at 840 Atlantic Avenue and was projected to yield 300 rental apartments including up to 95 affordable housing units, 51,000 square feet of lower-level retail, and a 7,490-square-foot dance studio.newyorkyimby.com
