Aloft Hotel at 450 Eleventh Avenue Races Toward Final Levels in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is closing in on topping out at 450 Eleventh Avenue, a 642-foot-tall Aloft Hotel in Hudson Yards. Designed by DSM Design Group and developed by Marx Development Group, the 51-story skyscraper will yield 379 rooms as well as a business center, a ballroom, and a fourth-floor restaurant and bar with an outdoor terrace. The Midtown property is located at the corner of West 37th Street and Eleventh Avenue, directly across from the Jacob K. Javits Center, and is expected to cost around $368 million.

