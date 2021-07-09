Greenbrier Reports Q3 Revenue Increase Of 52% Sequentially

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.