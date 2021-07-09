Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

This Day In Market History: Bell Telephone Company Is Founded

By Elizabeth Balboa
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened: On this day in 1877, the Bell Telephone Company was founded in Boston as a common law joint stock company.

Where Was The Market: The founding of the company predates the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

What Else Was Going On In The World? The first Wimbledon tennis tournament began in London, and battles between settlers and Native Americans continued to rage.

A Juggernaut Is Born: The firm was founded by Alexander Graham Bell’s father-in-law to hold the patents of Bell and his partner.

It was officially incorporated on July 30 and over the years underwent a series of reorganizations and mergers. In the 1880s, the entity birthed the subsidiary AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which eventually came to acquire the parent.

AT&T now dominates the telecom industry with subsidiaries including DIRECTV, Time Warner and Warner Bros.

Photo: Bell System logo, 1889

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Graham Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bell System#Native Americans#At T Inc#Directv#Time Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 94,900 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 3.0% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Nasdaq Hits 2,000

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On July 16, 1998, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed above 2,000 for the first time. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day at 9,328.19 and the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $398,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. The Boston Beer accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $121,768.11 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
BusinessForbes

Company Of The Day: Goldman Sachs

Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a new service in partnership with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), that will enable customers to pay for their Apple Pay purchases in installments. Goldman will apparently serve as the lender for the loans required for the installment offerings. So What?. Goldman has been looking...
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock? See This First.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is a household name across America. You know them for their movie theaters and how the company was affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, AMC seems to be on the rebound after analysts discovered a decrease in sellers which generally precedes a major upswing. Step 1: Open...
NFLForbes

Company Of The Day: Disney

Disney (NYSE:DIS) plans to raise pricing on its ESPN Plus streaming service to $7 per month or $70 for a year, up from $6 per month and $60 per year currently. The increase comes after ESPN unveiled a series of sports rights deals for the platform, including contracts for NFL and NHL coverage and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved up to $141.0 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Tampa, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Local company rings NASDAQ opening bell after $14 million IPO

TAMPA —Officials from Alzamend Neuro were in Times Square Monday morning July 12 to ring the opening bell at the NASDAQ exchange just days shy of the one-month anniversary of its IPO and as it awaits federal approval to begin early study on a drug to treat Alzheimer's Disease. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy