Friday Weather

Sunday has been the same weather storyline across North Alabama as spotty downpours continue to develop this afternoon. We are seeing a bit of lull in the rain for the time being. However, several impulses of energy will continue to ride along a stalled frontal boundary to our north across Tennessee. These disturbance will lead to repeated round of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue to develop through the evening hours tonight. Torrential rainfall and very slow storm motion will lead to potential flash flooding this evening, so please use caution if you have plans later on. A low pressure along this front to our west right now will also slide closer to North Alabama later tonight, enhancing our overnight rain chances that will continue into Monday morning.