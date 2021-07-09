Friday Weather

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:18:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
