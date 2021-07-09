Chobani files paperwork for an IPO

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Traeger’s bottom-line financials. It has been corrected. The maker of Traeger grills, TGPX Holdings I LLC, said it plans to file for a public listing under the corporate name “Traeger Inc.,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday. Traeger said it plans to trade under the ticker “COOK” on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it plans to raise $100 million in the offering although that is often a placeholder amount that get changed in subsequent filings. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Baird, and William Blair are listed among the underwriters. The company reported revenue of $545.8 million and net income of $31.6 million in 2020, versus revenue of $363.3 million and a loss of $29.6 million in 2019. Traeger said it makes grills that simplify wood-burning cooking by using proprietary pellets and a smartphone-linked control system, as well as a community of grill owners it calls the “Traegerhood.”